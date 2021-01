Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 23:59 Hits: 2

Turkey on Jan. 23 launched its first locally built frigate, the I-class TCG Istanbul, advancing a program that involves the production of four corvettes and four frigates.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/7mLKxziGpcI/