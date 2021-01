Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 19:28 Hits: 3

The Army's Infantry Squad Vehicle is meeting its requirements, but due to the nature of its role to rapidly inject an infantry squad into battle, it's a tight fit for passengers.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/Pu_6tK4IRsY/