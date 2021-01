Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 22:27 Hits: 3

Ret. Gen. Lloyd Austin, President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Pentagon, said Tuesday he supports overturning the Trump administration’s ban on most transgender military service.“I support the president's plan to overturn the ban,”...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/534904-biden-pentagon-pick-supports-lifting-transgender-military-ban