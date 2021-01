Articles

A group of 15 former Defense officials on Monday sent a letter to the Senate Armed Services Committee backing a waiver that would allow President-elect Joe Biden’s Defense secretary nominee, retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, to bypass a law barring...

