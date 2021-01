Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 18:54 Hits: 2

The closure of the cemetery is part of extraordinary security precautions being taken against threats of disruption or violence following the U.S. Capitol's storming by a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/01/16/arlington-cemetery-close-inauguration-day-amid-massive-security-lockdown.html