Published on Friday, 15 January 2021

President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to include Israel in the U.S. military command structure for the Middle East, the Department of Defense (DOD) confirmed Friday, a major change meant to reflect an easing of tensions between Israel and ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/534451-trump-orders-shift-in-us-military-command-for-middle-east-israel