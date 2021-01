Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 23:26 Hits: 2

The Pentagon’s internal watchdog announced Thursday that it will investigate whether the Department of Defense (DOD) has adequate procedures in place to prevent white supremacists and other extremists from joining and remaining in the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/534315-pentagon-watchdog-to-launch-probe-of-white-supremacists-in-the-military