Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 20:20 Hits: 4

Democratic Reps. Rosa DeLauro (Conn.) and Betty McCollum (Minn.) are calling on the Army to provide cots for National Guard troops stationed at the U.S. Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.The two lawmakers, who are both...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/534292-pair-of-house-dems-call-for-cots-for-national-guard-stationed