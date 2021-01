Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021 16:48 Hits: 0

Brig. Gen. Esmail Ghaani, commander of Iran’s expeditionary Quds Force, said at a ceremony Friday that Iran was not afraid of confronting “powers,” without naming the U.S.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/exkmGufgLks/