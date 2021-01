Articles

Published on Monday, 04 January 2021

The 10 living former Pentagon chiefs called on President Trump’s Department of Defense to refrain from impeding the transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration in a Sunday op-ed.The former Defense secretaries, including the...

