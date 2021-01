Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 00:55 Hits: 4

Army had a chance to tie it with 1:50 left, but Quinn Maretzki’s 39-yard field goal was wide left.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/31/west-virginia-rallies-beat-army-24-21-liberty-bowl.html