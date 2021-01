Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 20:52 Hits: 3

The military is bringing back the lone Navy aircraft carrier operating in the Middle East amid simmering tensions with Iran, Defense Department officials said Thursday.Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller “has directed that the USS Nimitz will...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/532257-us-to-pull-aircraft-carrier-from-middle-east-amid-tensions-with-iran