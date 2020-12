Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 17:35 Hits: 3

The B-52 mission reflects concern in Washington that Iran will order retaliation for the U.S. killing of Gen. Soleimani.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/30/us-bomber-mission-over-persian-gulf-aimed-cautioning-iran.html