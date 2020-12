Articles

Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020

The Trump administration is declassifying unconfirmed intelligence that indicates China paid nonstate actors in Afghanistan to attack U.S. soldiers, Axios reported Wednesday.Two senior administration officials told Axios that the intelligence was...

