Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 17:41 Hits: 4

The Space Force is reportedly delaying a $12 billion deal with a contractor after finding out a county court in Texas previously characterized the contractor as engaging in fraudulent action in an unrelated business transaction that...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/532090-space-force-delays-12b-deal-with-contractor-after-court-rules-company-acted