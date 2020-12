Articles

South Korea on Tuesday said it had scrambled fighter jets after nearly 20 Russian and Chinese military aircraft entered its air defense identification zone. According to Reuters, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that it identified...

