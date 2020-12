Articles

President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Department of Veteran Affairs said the nation’s veterans have been kneecapped by “mismanagement, staff shortfalls, leadership gaps, and IT systems failures” at the agency.In an op-ed for...

