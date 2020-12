Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 22:34 Hits: 3

President Trump on Wednesday added to the growing tension between the United States and Iran following a rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad early this week, warning against any additional strikes.The Sunday rocket attack, which...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/531525-trump-makes-threats-following-largest-rocket-attack-on-us-embassy-in-baghdad