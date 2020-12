Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 11:38 Hits: 7

More than 70% of Americans remain unable to join the military due to obesity, education problems, or crime and drug records.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/27/obesity-and-other-problems-barring-teens-military-service-need-national-attention-leaders-say.html