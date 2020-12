Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 18:30 Hits: 1

An explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding three people. Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/25/police-explosion-nashville-believed-be-intentional.html