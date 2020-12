Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 20:13 Hits: 6

A Wisconsin Air National Guard unit is flying again after a deadly F-16 fighter jet crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula earlier this month. The 115th Fighter Wing, based at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison, resumed flights on Dec...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/531620-wisconsin-air-national-guard-back-in-sky-after-deadly-f-16-crash