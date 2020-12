Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 22:22 Hits: 0

Biden was referring to questions about cybersecurity threats in the wake of what's believed to be a Russian-led attack.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/22/biden-says-pentagon-wont-even-brief-us-many-things-during-presidential-transition.html