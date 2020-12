Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 19:13 Hits: 4

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan on Tuesday in the second trip by a top U.S. official to the country in a week.Miller’s trip, which was not announced beforehand for security reasons, comes as the U....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/531316-acting-pentagon-chief-makes-unannounced-trip-to-afghanistan-amid-drawdown