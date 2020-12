Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 15:24 Hits: 11

The top general in the U.S. military met with Taliban negotiators in Qatar this week in a bid to reduce violence in Afghanistan, his office said Thursday.Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and State Department representatives met...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/530643-top-us-general-meets-with-taliban-negotiators