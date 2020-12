Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 21:33 Hits: 3

The country’s six largest veterans groups on Wednesday called for Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Robert Wilkie to be fired over a watchdog report revealing that he disparaged a congressional aide who said she was sexually assaulted at a VA facility...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/530548-largest-veterans-groups-call-for-va-secretarys-firing