Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 16:18 Hits: 2

Artificial intelligence controlled sensor and navigation systems aboard a U-2 Dragon Lady reconnaissance aircraft on Tuesday in what the Air Force is hailing as the first military flight with an AI co-pilot.“Putting AI safely in command of a U.S....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/530455-air-force-uses-ai-on-military-flight-for-first-time