Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 14:15 Hits: 2

An active-duty U.S. soldier died last week from COVID-19, the Army confirmed Tuesday, marking the military’s second active-duty death and 14th death overall during the pandemic.Sgt. Setariki Korovakaturaga, a 43-year-old soldier assigned to the 44th...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/530229-active-duty-us-soldier-in-germany-dies-of-covid-19