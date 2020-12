Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 11:00 Hits: 1

An intraparty fight over the annual defense authorization bill is turning into a showcase for rising conservative stars in the Senate who have their eyes on the White House for 2024.President Trump has threatened to veto the legislation, and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/529924-defense-bill-battle-showcases-2024-gop-hopefuls