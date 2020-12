Articles

Published on Monday, 14 December 2020

The Navy has ended its search for a sailor who fell from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt into the Pacific Ocean last week.The service ended search and rescue efforts for the missing sailor “and has changed his status to deceased,”...

