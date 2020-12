Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 13:30 Hits: 3

Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, President-elect Joe Biden’s choice to be Defense secretary, is seeking to put a history-making cap on a 40-year career that already saw him breaking several barriers along the way.To get there, Austin will need to convince...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/529893-five-things-to-know-about-lloyd-austin-bidens-pentagon-pick