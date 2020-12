Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 01:35 Hits: 6

The Army announced its intention to move into a competition between Bell and Sikorsky rather than a full and open competition in a pre-solicitation notice ahead of the release of a draft request for...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/6Q22ly15izY/