Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 21:56 Hits: 2

The threat of a brief government shutdown is growing as the annual defense bill and a stopgap funding measure hit snags that could delay them into the weekend or next week.Senate leadership had hoped to pass both the National Defense Authorization...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/529725-senate-squabbling-sparks-shutdown-threat