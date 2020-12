Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 00:40 Hits: 3

A fight over how to pay for veterans' health care is the final big hurdle to getting a deal on a massive government funding omnibus, senators said Thursday. Negotiators have been working for weeks to try to cut an agreement on a mammoth...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/529765-veterans-healthcare-fight-snagging-government-funding-deal