Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 17:42 Hits: 1

Soon-to-be moms in the military could receive free loaner maternity uniforms if next year’s defense policy bill becomes law.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/10/defense-bill-sets-new-maternity-uniform-loan-program-pregnant-troops.html