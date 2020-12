Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 17:04 Hits: 2

The U.S. flew two B-52H bombers from Louisiana to the Middle East in an effort to deter Iran amid ongoing tensions, U.S. Central Command said in a statement Thursday.The two Air Force “Stratofortresses” flew nonstop from Barksdale Air Force Base,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/529649-us-flies-two-b-52s-over-persian-gulf-amid-tensions-with-iran