Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 23:12 Hits: 3

The Senate on Wednesday rejected a bipartisan effort to block President Trump’s $23 billion arms sale to the United Arab Emirates. Senators voted on two resolutions to block the arms sale, with both failing to get the simple majority to advance...

