Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020

Former secretary of State Colin Powell applauded President-elect Joe Biden for selecting Gen. Lloyd Austin to serve as his secretary of Defense."President-elect Joseph Biden is making a superb choice in selecting General Lloyd Austin...

