Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 19:20 Hits: 3

President-elect Joe Biden formally introduced retired Gen. Lloyd Austin on Wednesday as his nominee to lead the Pentagon, defending the choice in the face of bipartisan skepticism of another recently retired military officer taking the civilian job...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/529490-biden-defends-austin-as-choice-for-pentagon-chief-amid-bipartisan-skepticism