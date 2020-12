Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 00:05 Hits: 3

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said Tuesday that she will oppose granting a waiver to retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, President-elect Joe Biden's pick to lead the Pentagon. "I have great respect for Gen. Austin. His career has been exemplary, and I...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/529357-warren-says-she-will-vote-against-waiver-for-bidens-pentagon-pick