Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 22:44 Hits: 2

An attending physician at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center who called out President Trump for his decision to greet supporters while being treated for the coronavirus has been removed from the hospital’s schedule beginning...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/529127-doctor-who-criticized-trumps-behavior-removed-from-walter-reed-schedule-report