Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to serve as secretary of Defense, a source familiar with the process confirmed.Austin would be the first Black Defense secretary in the United States. He previously served as the...

