Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 19:27 Hits: 5

A U.S. navy admiral said Sunday that the U.S. has reached an “uneasy deterrence” with Iran after enduring regional attacks and seizures at sea for months.Vice Adm. Sam Paparo told the annual Manama Dialogue held by the International Institute for...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/528960-navy-admiral-says-us-reached-uneasy-deterrence-with-iran