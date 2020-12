Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 13:51 Hits: 0

According to Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Schultz, the Coast Guard has seen a 12% uptick in search-and-rescue cases this year.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/04/coast-guard-search-and-rescue-cases-surge-americans-seek-outdoor-recreation.html