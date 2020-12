Articles

More than 150 friendly forces made it out that day because of Staff Sgt. Alaxey Germanovich's actions, the Air Force said.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/05/airman-who-directed-danger-close-airstrikes-ferocious-firefight-will-receive-medal.html