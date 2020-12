Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 22:06 Hits: 3

President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to withdraw nearly all of the 700 U.S. troops stationed in Somalia by early next year, the Department of Defense (DOD) announced Friday.Trump “has ordered the Department of Defense and the United States...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/528842-trump-orders-pentagon-to-pull-nearly-all-troops-from-somalia