Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 23:56 Hits: 2

Infantry Marines, Commandant Berger said, are going to be operating in a more decentralized, distributed way in the future.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/03/marine-corps-considering-merging-all-infantry-jobs-just-1-mos.html