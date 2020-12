Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 23:15 Hits: 1

More than 6,000 military aviation accidents have killed 224 pilots or aircrew, destroyed 186 aircraft and cost $11.6 billion from 2013 to 2018, according to a new congressionally commissioned report released publicly on Thursday.The report came from...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/528689-report-on-military-aviation-crashes-faults-lack-of-training-chronic-fatigue