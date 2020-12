Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 04 December 2020

The United States will temporarily withdraw some staff from its embassy in Baghdad, U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller confirmed on Thursday.Tueller announced the move in a video posted to U.S. Embassy’s Facebook page ...

