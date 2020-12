Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 21:04 Hits: 4

The Senate will vote next week on legislation to halt the Trump administration’s $23 billion sale of F-35 fighter jets, Reaper drones and munitions to the United Arab Emirates, a lawmaker says.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/tVrI0B-p-uo/