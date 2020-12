Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 22:51 Hits: 0

The State Department on Tuesday announced a six new weapons sales potentially worth a combined $1.55 billion, pushing the deals forward ahead of the transition to the Biden administration next month.The foreign military sales include torpedoes...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/528249-government-announces-weapons-sales-with-six-nations-worth-combined-155b